77.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, November 8, 2022
type here...

Applicants sought to replace outgoing supervisor in CDD 3

By Staff Report
Tilman Dean
Tilman Dean

The Community Development District 3 Board of Supervisors is seeking applicants who are interested in filling Seat 4, which is vacant as Supervisor Tilman Dean opted not to run again after 20 years of service on the board.

The four-year term will run through November 2026.

Any interested applicants must be a qualified elector which is defined by Florida Statute 190 as “any person at least 18 years of age who is a citizen of the United States, a legal resident of Florida and of the district, and who registers to vote with the Supervisor of Elections in the county in which the district land is located.” To obtain additional information or request an application you may contact Jennifer Farlow, District Clerk at (352) 751-3939 or obtain a copy of the application by clicking CDD 3 Supervisor application.

Applications must be submitted to the District Clerk no later than 5  p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29 at the District Office at 984 Old Mill Run in Lake Sumter Landing.

The board will interview applicants during a board meeting to be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9 in the District Office Board Room.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Our roads cannot handle it

A Village of Gilchrist resident argues the building needs to stop, because our roads cannot handle it. Read her Letter to the Editor.

There should be no HUD housing in The Villages

A Village of Santiago resident contends there should be no HUD housing in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Thanks to stranger who helped me out!

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Calumet Grove resident is grateful to a stranger for his great kindness and watchful eye.

The Villages responsible for the overcrowding

A Village of Fernandina resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends the responsibility for overcrowding falls on The Villages.

We died and went to heaven when we moved to The Villages

A Village of Woodbury resident writes in Letter to the Editor she thought she died and went to heaven when she came to The Villages in 2004. She still feels that way.

Photos