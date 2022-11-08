Applicants sought to replace outgoing supervisor in CDD 3

The Community Development District 3 Board of Supervisors is seeking applicants who are interested in filling Seat 4, which is vacant as Supervisor Tilman Dean opted not to run again after 20 years of service on the board.

The four-year term will run through November 2026.

Any interested applicants must be a qualified elector which is defined by Florida Statute 190 as “any person at least 18 years of age who is a citizen of the United States, a legal resident of Florida and of the district, and who registers to vote with the Supervisor of Elections in the county in which the district land is located.” To obtain additional information or request an application you may contact Jennifer Farlow, District Clerk at (352) 751-3939 or obtain a copy of the application by clicking CDD 3 Supervisor application.

Applications must be submitted to the District Clerk no later than 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29 at the District Office at 984 Old Mill Run in Lake Sumter Landing.

The board will interview applicants during a board meeting to be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9 in the District Office Board Room.