Don’t condemn all the renters in The Villages

To the Editor:

I read a few letters from residents condemning short-term rentals and the so-called unwanted “transients” they bring. As one of those “transients” we go out of our way to ensure we follow all the rules for decorum and protecting the beauty of The Villages even to cleaning our rental better than the owner or their service. I’ll bet you will find most “transients” do likewise. Most of the postings for crime and bad behavior in the Villages-News.com are about residents and their children. If rentals were banned and all homes occupied you’d still have the overcrowding problems. Judge not lest ye be judged.

David Shoop

Spanish Springs