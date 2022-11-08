76.1 F
The Villages
Tuesday, November 8, 2022
type here...

Inspector shuts down IHOP in The Villages after sewage found backing up in drain

By Staff Report

An inspector shut down the International House of Pancakes restaurant in The Villages after sewage was found backing up in a drain in the kitchen.

The inspector visited the restaurant at 2480 Wedgewood Lane on Nov. 2 and found that the floor drain between the dish machine and the three-compartment sink in the kitchen was not draining and had standing water around it, according to an inspection report on file with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. While the hand wash sink was running, the floor drain started “bubbling.”

The International House of Pancakes is located on Wedgewood Lane in The Villages.

The inspector also found a food temperature violation and there were unwashed fruits and vegetables stored over cooked bacon.

Other violations included problems with cleanliness. The ceiling vents were soiled with accumulated dust in the kitchen area and the floor was soiled in the dish machine area. Also a reach-in cooler was pitted with rust.

