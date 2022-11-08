Local schools will be closed for Tropical Storm Nicole.

Sumter County Schools, including Wildwood Middle High School and Wildwood Elementary, will be closed on Thursday.

Lake County Schools, including The Villages Elementary at Lady Lake on Rolling Acres Road, will be be closed on Thursday.

The Villages Charter School has not announced a closure due to the approaching storm. However, all interscholastic sports contests at The Villages Charter School have been cancelled for Thursday.

Marion County Schools will also be canceled for Thursday.

Schools will be closed Friday for Veterans Day.