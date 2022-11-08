71.7 F
Longtime AAC member loses re-election bid to newcomer

By Meta Minton
Ann Forrester

A longtime member of the Amenity Authority Committee has lost her bid for re-election.

Ann Forrester, who has long represented Community Development District 2 on the AAC, lost on Tuesday to Richard Benson. He had 159 votes to Forrester’s 104 votes. Jim Cipollone, a CDD 2 supervisor, came in third with 52 votes.

Sandy Mott will be returning to her seat on the AAC, representing the Lady Lake/Lake County portion of The Villages. She collected 77 votes to challenger Ed Regan’s 56 votes.

The AAC oversees amenities north of County Road 466 in The Villages.

Other victors in the landowner elections are:

Village Center CDD

Bobby Hoopfer –  4 year term

IV Chandler    4 year term

Doug Tharp –  2 year term

Sumter Landing CDD

Joe Nisbett –  4 year term

Randy McDaniel –  4 year term

Mike Berning –  2 year term

Brownwood CDD

Lester Coggins –  4 year term

Ken Stoff –   4 year term

Gerry Andrews –  2 year term

CDD  13

Gary Frigiola – 4 year term

Danny Graham – 2 year term

Tom Law – 4 year term

