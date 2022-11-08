Longtime AAC member loses re-election bid to newcomer

A longtime member of the Amenity Authority Committee has lost her bid for re-election.
Ann Forrester, who has long represented Community Development District 2 on the AAC, lost on Tuesday to Richard Benson. He had 159 votes to Forrester’s 104 votes. Jim Cipollone, a CDD 2 supervisor, came in third with 52 votes.
Sandy Mott will be returning to her seat on the AAC, representing the Lady Lake/Lake County portion of The Villages. She collected 77 votes to challenger Ed Regan’s 56 votes.
The AAC oversees amenities north of County Road 466 in The Villages.
Other victors in the landowner elections are:
Village Center CDD
Bobby Hoopfer – 4 year term
IV Chandler – 4 year term
Doug Tharp – 2 year term
Sumter Landing CDD
Joe Nisbett – 4 year term
Randy McDaniel – 4 year term
Mike Berning – 2 year term
Brownwood CDD
Lester Coggins – 4 year term
Ken Stoff – 4 year term
Gerry Andrews – 2 year term
CDD 13
Gary Frigiola – 4 year term
Danny Graham – 2 year term
Tom Law – 4 year term