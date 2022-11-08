Sumter commissioners declare state of emergency ahead of Nicole’s arrival

The Sumter County Commission issued a state of emergency Tuesday night ahead of the anticipated arrival of Tropical Storm Nicole.

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday issued Executive Order 22-253, declaring a state of emergency in areas of the projected storm path, including Sumter County.

Sumter County serves as lead for local emergency management programs and services throughout the entire county, and provides a detailed list of tropical storm and hurricane preparation recommendations on their website at https://www.sumtercountyfl.gov/752/Before-a-Storm.

Wildwood officials urge preparation ahead of storm

With a tropical storm warning in effect for Sumter County, Wildwood officials are urging city residents to take precautions in advance of Tropical Storm Nicole.

“While we realize residents may be feeling storm fatigue after Hurricane Ian, we are advising them to take this—and every—tropical storm threat seriously,” said City Manager Jason McHugh. “The forecast can change significantly in a short period of time, and citizens should be prepared in the event conditions become severe.”

He added that Wildwood leaders are working closely with Sumter County officials to monitor conditions.

Wildwood Mayor Ed Wolf also urged preparedness.

“I’ve lived here more than a half-century, and there’s one thing I’ve learned for certain during that time You can never be sure what Mother Nature is going to do, so we all need to prepare for the worst while we hope and pray for the best. Now is not the time to let down our guard, no matter how much we want this to be a non-event,” Wolf said.

Lake County offers sandbags for homeowners

The Lake County Emergency Operations Center is at a Level 2 activation.

The Citizens Information Line will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Residents needing information should call (352) 253-9999.

Sandbags are available at six Lake County locations which are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily as long as it is safe. Residents must bring their own shovels and are limited to 10 bags of sand per household. No tools will be provided at sand deployment sites and residents are responsible for filling their own bags. Sandbags will only be offered before the storm – no sandbags will be dispensed during storm conditions.

Astor Area Fire Station 10 – 23023 State Road 40, Astor

East Lake Sports and Community Complex 24809 Wallick Road, Sorrento

P.E.A.R. Park 26701 US Hwy 27, Leesburg

North Lake Regional Park 40730 Roger Giles Road, Umatilla

Minneola Athletic Complex 1300 Fosgate Road, Minneola

Lake County Fire Station 112 (Four Corners) 16240 County Rd 474, Clermont



Limited assistance will be available at select sandbag locations for residents with disabilities. Inmates will be deployed to help pack and load sandbags for those who are unable to do so themselves. Depending on level of assistance needed, residents with disabilities may experience an extended wait time.

The following sandbag locations are offering assistance: