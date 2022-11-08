77.7 F
The Villages
Tuesday, November 8, 2022
World of Beer cook tries to pass herself off as her daughter during traffic stop

By Staff Report
A World of Beer cook attempted to pass herself off as her daughter during a traffic stop.

Conlonda Shanise Riley, 43, of Leesburg, was driving a gold GMC pickup at 1:50 p.m. Sunday in Fruitland Park when she was caught on radar traveling at 50 miles per hour in a 30 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department.

During a traffic stop, the cook at World of Beer in The Villages, claimed she did not have her driver’s license and provided the officer with the name and birth date of her 23-year-old daughter. However, when the officer looked up the daughter’s driver’s license and photo, the officer determined it was “a much younger looking person.” A fingerprint scanner revealed Riley’s true identity.

Riley admitted she did not have a driver’s license and is on probation in Orange County.

She was arrested on charges of driving without a license and providing a false name to law enforcement. She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $2,000 bond.

