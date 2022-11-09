65.3 F
The Villages
Wednesday, November 9, 2022
1,000 power crew members staged in Sumter County ahead of potential hurricane

By Staff Report

Duke Energy has staged 1,000 power crew members in Sumter County ahead of a potential hurricane hitting the Atlantic coast of Florida.

The staging area is located at 4013 State Road  471 in Sumterville/Center Hill and was also used ahead of Hurricane Ian.

Crews have organized in Sumter County in anticipation of Tropical Storm Nicole.

The 80-acre staging site in Sumter County is expected to host more than 1,000 workers through Friday. Crews will be ready to restore power once Nicole exits the service territory or winds are below 30 miles an hour.

Sumter, Lake and Marion counties are all under a state of emergency.

