1,000 power crew members staged in Sumter County ahead of potential hurricane

Duke Energy has staged 1,000 power crew members in Sumter County ahead of a potential hurricane hitting the Atlantic coast of Florida.

The staging area is located at 4013 State Road 471 in Sumterville/Center Hill and was also used ahead of Hurricane Ian.

The 80-acre staging site in Sumter County is expected to host more than 1,000 workers through Friday. Crews will be ready to restore power once Nicole exits the service territory or winds are below 30 miles an hour.

Sumter, Lake and Marion counties are all under a state of emergency.