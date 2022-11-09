AAC will need to enlist PWAC partnership to freeze amenity rates

The Amenity Authority Committee will have to enlist the support of the Project Wide Advisory Committee if it hopes to freeze amenity rates.

Last month, the AAC expressed interest in freezing amenity rates for residents, who are struggling with inflation and other financial pressures.

The AAC believed it could move ahead with the one-year freeze, but learned from its attorney on Wednesday that it will need to enact a freeze in partnership with PWAC. The AAC oversees amenities north of County Road 466 and PWAC oversees amenities south of County Road 466.

AAC members were surprised they would have to be in lockstep with PWAC on a freeze.

PWAC will not meet this month, so the earliest its members could discuss a possible freeze would be in December.

“If we had our druthers we would have done this last month,” said AAC Chairman Don Deakin.

AAC is in a stronger financial position than PWAC, therefore PWAC might not be so eager to sign onto the freeze.

AAC member Sandy Mott said working with PWAC is crucial.

“If we have a freeze up here and they are paying more down there, there’s going to be a firestorm,” Mott said. “We all have to work together.”

Do you think a one-year freeze should be put in place for residents? Share your thoughts at [email protected]