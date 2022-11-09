66.2 F
District Office offers updated information about trash pickup during tropical storm

By Staff Report

The District Office is offering updated information about trash pickup during Tropical Storm Nicole.

Community Development Districts 1 – 11

If you live in Community Development Districts 1 – 11 located in Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, there will be no sanitation schedule changes. 

Community Development District 12 and 13

If you live in Community Development District 12 or 13, residents who normally receive collection on Thursday will receive collection on Monday, Nov. 14. There will be no collection on Thursday. Residents who normally receive collection on Friday will receive service as normal.  

Lady Lake/Lake County portion of The Villages

If you live in the Town of Lady Lake portion of The Villages, residents who normally receive collection on Thursday will receive collection on Monday, Nov. 14. There will be no collection on Thursday. Residents who normally receive collection on Friday will receive service as normal.  

If you live in the Lake County portion of The Villages (not including CDD 11), curbside collection services will remain suspended through the morning of Friday, Nov. 11 and will continue when road conditions are safe for haulers. Any waste not collected by 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9 needs to be removed from the roadside and secured. Thursday curbside pickup will be shifted to Friday. Residents scheduled for Friday pickup will be shifted to Saturday.

