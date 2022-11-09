Florida is once again leading the nation  

The 2022 Nation’s Report Card showed that Florida once again led the nation in making the right decision to stand with kids, parents teachers and local leaders to reopen schools and restore in-person learning. Ensuring a future that is free requires empowering parents and students – not union bosses – with a voice and choice in their education.

From passing Florida’s first school choice bill and giving parents a strong voice in their child’s education to standing with Gov. DeSantis as he insisted that Florida schools reopen, I will always stand with students and parents.

I recently published an op-ed on these results and my record of have continuously fought to ensure parents have a strong voice and choice when it comes to their child’s education. That’s why I received an “A” grade from Moms for America, an organization that fights tooth and nail against Democrat overreach in schools to empower parents. Read my full op-ed in Townhall.com.

Congressman Daniel Webster represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives.