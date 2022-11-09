67.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, November 9, 2022
type here...

Gary Gordon Blackburn

By Staff Report
Gary Gordon Blackburn
Gary Gordon Blackburn

Gary Gordon Blackburn, passed away on October 31, 2022 at the age of 78 with family at his side. Born at Saint Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee, IL. on February 14, 1944. He was a graduate of Kankakee High School in 1962.

Gary loved life, especially with family and friends. He enjoyed working in his woodshop and maintaining his beautiful lawn in Summerfield, FL. Gary was always ready to help others with any repair or task they may have needed. Even if it meant just taking a neighbor’s newspaper up to their front door.

Left to cherish his memory is his fiancée, Sandra Giusto; son, Gary M Blackburn & wife Deena; daughter, Joanne Michelle Blackburn; half-brothers, John, Joe and Dickson Shreffler; sister-in-law, Mariam Blackburn; eleven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and nine nephew’s & nieces. Preceded in death by his parents Thurman & Geraldine Blackburn; brother, Willard Blackburn; sister, Joanne Meredith and half-sister, Marjorie Wheeler.

A special thank you to his niece Melissa & husband Brian Virnig for always being there for him in Florida.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

The Villages is getting overrun with younger kids

A Village of St. Catherine resident is worried that The Villages is getting overrun with younger kids. Read his Letter to the Editor.

We don’t need internet cafes

A Village of Mallory Square resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says we don’t need internet cafes and the crime they attract.

Don’t condemn all the renters in The Villages

A reader says residents of The Villages shouldn’t be so quick to criticize renters here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Our roads cannot handle it

A Village of Gilchrist resident argues the building needs to stop, because our roads cannot handle it. Read her Letter to the Editor.

There should be no HUD housing in The Villages

A Village of Santiago resident contends there should be no HUD housing in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos