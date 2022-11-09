Gary Gordon Blackburn, passed away on October 31, 2022 at the age of 78 with family at his side. Born at Saint Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee, IL. on February 14, 1944. He was a graduate of Kankakee High School in 1962.

Gary loved life, especially with family and friends. He enjoyed working in his woodshop and maintaining his beautiful lawn in Summerfield, FL. Gary was always ready to help others with any repair or task they may have needed. Even if it meant just taking a neighbor’s newspaper up to their front door.

Left to cherish his memory is his fiancée, Sandra Giusto; son, Gary M Blackburn & wife Deena; daughter, Joanne Michelle Blackburn; half-brothers, John, Joe and Dickson Shreffler; sister-in-law, Mariam Blackburn; eleven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and nine nephew’s & nieces. Preceded in death by his parents Thurman & Geraldine Blackburn; brother, Willard Blackburn; sister, Joanne Meredith and half-sister, Marjorie Wheeler.

A special thank you to his niece Melissa & husband Brian Virnig for always being there for him in Florida.