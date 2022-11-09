Governor adds Marion County to State of Emergency as Nicole nears Florida

Gov. Ron DeSantis gave an update Wednesday on state preparation efforts ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole and urged Floridians to listen to local emergency management officials for updates related to their counties.

There are currently 16,000 linemen staged to respond to power outages following the storm. That includes a huge crew organized by Duke Energy and set up at a staging area in Sumter County.

The governor said that 600 guardsmen that have been activated and seven Urban Search and Rescue teams are on standby to deploy following the storm.

DeSantis also signed an executive order, expanding the number of counties under the State of Emergency to 45 counties, including Marion County. Lake and Sumter counties were included in an earlier declaration.

As of 1 p.m. Wednesday, Tropical Storm Nicole was located 185 miles east of West Palm Beach with maximum sustained winds of 70mph and moving west at 12mph. Currently, Nicole is forecast to reach hurricane strength later today.

Floridians are reminded to prepare for an increased risk of coastal and river flooding, rainfall, heavy winds, tornadoes, rip currents and beach erosion.

The following Watches and Warnings are in effect:

Hurricane Warning: Brevard, Indian River, Martin, coastal Palm Beach, St. Lucie and coastal Volusia counties.

Hurricane Watch: Broward and inland Palm Beach

Tropical Storm Warning: Alachua, Bradford, Broward, Charlotte, Citrus, Clay, DeSoto, Dixie, Duval, Flagler, Franklin, Gadsden, Gilchrist, Glades, Hardee, Hernando, Hendry, Highlands, Hillsborough, Jefferson, Lafayette, Lake, Lee, Leon, Levy, Liberty, Madison, Manatee, Marion, Nassau, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Johns, Sumter, Taylor, Volusia and Wakulla counties.

Tropical Storm Watch: Baker, Columbia, Hamilton, Suwanee and Union counties.

Storm Surge Warning: Brevard, Citrus, Clay, Dixie, Duval, Flagler, Hernando, Indian River, Jefferson, Levy, Martin, Nassau, Palm Beach, Pasco, Putnam, St. Johns, St. Lucie, Taylor, Volusia and Wakulla counties.

Storm Surge Watch: Broward and Franklin counties.

Flood Watch: Brevard, Broward, Clay, DeSoto, Duval, Flagler, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, Indian River, Lake, Marion, Martin, Miami-Dade, Nassau, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach, Polk, Putnam, Seminole, St. Johns, St. Lucie, Sumter and Volusia counties.

On Monday, Governor DeSantis issued Executive Order (EO) 22-253, declaring a State of Emergency for counties in the potential path of Tropical Storm Nicole.

The state remains in constant communication with the National Hurricane Center, the National Weather Service and county emergency management officials of all 67 counties ahead of impacts from Tropical Storm Nicole. State preparedness efforts include:

Florida Division of Emergency Management