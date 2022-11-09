66.2 F
The Villages
Wednesday, November 9, 2022
Longtime member of AAC honored with commemorative coin

By Meta Minton

A longtime member of the Amenity Authority Committee was honored Wednesday morning with the presentation of a commemorative coin.

Ann Forrester lost Tuesday’s election to Richard Benson in Community Development District 2.

Outgoing AAC member Ann Forrester is presented with a commemorative coin by AAC Chairman Don Deakin.
AAC Chairman Don Deakin took a few moments in Wednesday’s meeting to salute Forrester for her many years of service on the committee, which oversees amenities north of County Road 466.

Deakin joked about occasionally being on the opposite side of some issues with Forrester.

“We agreed to disagree,” Deakin said.

The Villages isn’t immune to housing woes

A Village of Hacienda South resident contends The Villages is not immune to housing woes.

Villager objects to criticism about renters

A Villager objects to criticism about renters. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Things have gone astray from Harold Schwartz’s vision

A Village of Glenbrook resident, in a Letter to the Editor, worries that things have gone astray from Harold Schwartz’s vision for The Villages.

The Villages is getting overrun with younger kids

A Village of St. Catherine resident is worried that The Villages is getting overrun with younger kids. Read his Letter to the Editor.

We don’t need internet cafes

A Village of Mallory Square resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says we don’t need internet cafes and the crime they attract.

