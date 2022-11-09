Longtime member of AAC honored with commemorative coin

A longtime member of the Amenity Authority Committee was honored Wednesday morning with the presentation of a commemorative coin.

Ann Forrester lost Tuesday’s election to Richard Benson in Community Development District 2.

AAC Chairman Don Deakin took a few moments in Wednesday’s meeting to salute Forrester for her many years of service on the committee, which oversees amenities north of County Road 466.

Deakin joked about occasionally being on the opposite side of some issues with Forrester.

“We agreed to disagree,” Deakin said.