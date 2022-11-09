66.2 F
Wednesday, November 9, 2022
Mysterious golf cart moved but remains parked at recreation center

By Meta Minton

A mysterious golf cart has been moved but remains parked at a recreation center in The Villages.

Judy Biebesheimer of the Village of Palo complained last month to the Amenity Authority Committee about the golf cart which had been parked in the same spot for several weeks at the El Santiago Recreation Center.  Biebesheimer revisited the topic Wednesday morning before the AAC. She said the golf cart has been moved, but remains parked at the recreation center.

This golf cart has been parked for many weeks at the El Santiago Recreation Center. It was recently moved to a new parking spot.
Mysterious golf cart moved but remains parked at recreation center.

The golf cart is private property and is parked on a public lot. There is no specific policy or signage that would allow for the golf cart to be towed.

For now, the mystery remains as to who owns the golf cart, why it was apparently abandoned at the recreation center and why it was recently repositioned.

