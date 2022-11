To the Editor:

I have lived in The Villages for 15 years, since when did we go through background checks to buy here? I pay for amenities for the home I choose to rent. I own the property and there is nowhere that says I can’t rent it. A lot of renters are here to look to buy here. Who are you to tell me what I can do? If you don’t like it here, move.

Toni McChesney

Village of Country Club Hills