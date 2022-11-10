71.4 F
The Villages
Thursday, November 10, 2022
AAC hears ‘wish list’ from residents for rebuild of Paradise Recreation Center

By Meta Minton

The Amenity Authority Committee heard a “wish list” this week from residents for the tear-down and rebuild of the Paradise Recreation Center on the Historic Side of The Villages.

The estimated price tag of the complete reconstruction of the recreation center, including the swimming pool, is expected to cost $19 to $20 million.

About 1,300 residents from across The Villages recently took part in an online survey about the types of activities they would want to see at the rebuilt recreation center.

Overview of Paradise Recreation Center
The Paradise Recreation Center is located on the Historic Side of The Villages.

The online survey showed strong interest in corn toss, ping pong and pitch & putt/putt & play.

However, the survey also gave residents the opportunity to list other amenities they’d like to see, and there requests covered the gamut:

• A walking path where dogs are allowed

• A fitness center

• A fire pit

• A pool big enough for water aerobics

• Another Edna’s for northenders to use

• A spa/hot tub at the pool

• A stage for small performances

• A bar and grill

• BBQ grills

• A lazy river with floating rafts, for adults only.

• A fountain

• An adult pool that stays open late

