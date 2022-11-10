71.4 F
The Villages
Thursday, November 10, 2022
Bond denied for father charged in 2020 gun death of his 12-year-old son

By Staff Report
Christopher Wyatt
A Lady Lake man will remain behind bars as he faces a charge of aggravated manslaughter in the 2020 gun death of his 12-year-old son.

Judge Larry Metz denied bond Wednesday for 33-year-old Christopher Wyatt of Lady Lake who has been charged in the death of his son Jeramyah Wyatt, who was fatally wounded at the family home on Singletary Road. Wyatt had been free on bond in that case when he was arrested after allegedly attacking the 11-year-old son of his girlfriend.

Jeramyah Wyatt

Wyatt’s attorney asked that “reasonable bond” be set in his client’s case. In a motion filed in Lake County Court, Wyatt’s attorney noted that his client has lived in Central Florida his entire life and has family living here, including his parents, ex-wife and minor children. The motion also noted that Wyatt is self-employed.

Wyatt could face trial in Jeramyah’s death early next year.

