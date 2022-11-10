Dorothy Archambault

Dorothy G. “Dottie” (Ayotte) Archambault, 84, of The Villages, FL, left our presence to be with the Lord on October 11, 2022.

Dottie was born May 13, 1938 in Manville, RI, the eldest daughter of Lucien and Gertrude (Latour) Ayotte. Beginning at an early age, Dottie assisted in the family store and in the care of her five siblings. She attended St. Clare’s, an all-girl, Catholic high school, where she was an excellent student and the captain of the school’s basketball team, despite her 5′ 1″ height. Following high school, Dottie married the love of her life, Edward Archambault, and the two celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on August 31, 2022. Dottie was also the loving mother to three sons, David, John, and James. She was the epitome of a devoted wife and a true example of a loving and selfless mother, who always put her family above all else.

Dottie never seemed to run out of energy. Following high school, Dottie worked as a bank teller and during her life she continued in various other positions, ultimately retiring as an office manager for Lawyer’s Title in Virginia, Beach. Dottie also found time to attend Roger Williams College and Rockland Community College and to earn her bachelor’s degree.

While raising their family, Dottie and Ed moved from Woonsocket, RI to New York, to Cleveland, to Charlotte, NC, and back to Rhode Island, before moving on to the suburbs of New York City, Richmond and Virginia Beach, and then retiring to Florida. In each instance, Dottie enhanced the value and enjoyment of their home through her hard work on improvements, accessories and with her good taste. Dottie made friends and impacted lives at each stop along the way.

Dottie was very talented. She was an outstanding cook and a fine seamstress, crafting clothes, draperies, and other window treatments. She could paint and wallpaper with the best of them and did everything with creativity, energy, passion, and perseverance. Dottie never seemed intimidated by a project. She also loved to have a good time and enjoyed golf and tennis, along with playing cards, mahjong and pickleball. Yet, her true love was dancing. When the music started, Dottie’s feet started moving.

Dottie’s faith was strong, and she prayed incessantly for the wellbeing of her family, including her sons and their families, her siblings and their families, with whom she remained closely connected, and her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Dottie’s love for Ed, and his for her, was a timeless love story and a beautiful example for others. They endured everything together, even during the challenging final few years. The memories of so many happy times: trips and visits, parties and gatherings, quiet moments just sharing a laugh, holding hands, and dancing, will long remain.

Dottie is survived by her husband Ed, her sons David (Liz) Archambault of Butler, PA; John Archambault of Greensboro, NC, and James (Bobbi) Archambault of Midlothian, VA; four grandsons: James C. (Stephanie) Archambault; Joshua (Amanda) Archambault; Andrew Archambault, and Jordan Archambault; her granddaughter, Elizabeth (Anthony) Grissom; and five great-grandchildren. She also is survived by brothers, Roger (Joan) Ayotte and Gerard (Martha) Ayotte, and sister Pauline (Paul) Guernon, and many nieces and nephews. Dottie was predeceased by her parents and brother Richard Ayotte and sister Lucille (Ayotte) Carolo.

Dottie will be missed but her spirit will live on in the hearts and minds of all who knew her.

Her Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday November 12th at 10:00 am in St. Joseph’s Church, 1200 Mendon Rd. Woonsocket. Dottie will be laid to rest at Resurrection Cemetery in Cumberland. Visiting hours are omitted. There will be an opportunity to pay your respects to the family after the conclusion of the service at the church.

Arrangements are in care of the Menard-Lacouture Funeral Home 127 Carrington Ave. Woonsocket.