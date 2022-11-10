Fruitland Park woman jailed without bond after attempting to flee police

A Fruitland Park woman was jailed without bond after attempting to flee from police.

Law enforcement this past Saturday went to a home on Shiloh Street looking for 48-year-old Stacey Beth Weber who was wanted on a warrant charging her with violating her probation. She had been placed on probation in July after an attack on her uncle in January. In that arrest, Weber was “extremely intoxicated” and stretched out her uncle’s shirt collar.

When officers went looking for Weber on Saturday, she fled the home through a back door, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. She was apprehended in the area of Dennis Avenue and Smith Street. She admitted she fled because she thought she was wanted on a warrant.

She was arrested on a charge of resisting arrest, in addition to the probation violation. She was booked at the Lake County Jail.