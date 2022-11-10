HUD-owned homes are not ‘HUD housing’

To the Editor:

In response to, “There should be no HUD housing in The Villages.” Please be aware that a HUD-owned home is not what you refer to as “HUD housing.” A home becomes owned by HUD when a HUD backed loan, such as a first time homebuyer’s loan or a reverse mortgage, is defaulted upon and foreclosed. These homes will eventually be sold via auction to investors or individual homeowners.

Also, as a long-time landlord, I can tell you that several of our best tenants were either elderly or other low-income individuals who qualified for Section 8 housing vouchers.

David DeStefano

Wildwood