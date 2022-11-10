Rentals and children in The Villages

To the Editor:

So this morning while at Quest at Magnolia Plaza two realtors started talking about selling homes in The Villages and what not. The one realtor started saying how she bought a home then bought two more and gave one to her son to use and to rent out and she kept one to rent out. So I asked you rent to families with kids? She says I haven’t yet and the other realtor said now If they have children under 18 they can only stay one month. She said not true, if she rents her home as Airbnb people with children can rent them the whole summer. And she went on to say that people who work for The Villages are living in our area and have little kids. Not sure if this is true. Not sure of the Airbnb rules or renting, just saying if you live in a neighborhood where someone is renting out, you could have renters there for three months with kids or what not. And yes I know a lot of people like little kids, but I moved to a 55 and older community not to have little kids running around in the backyard.

Just wondering if there are rules for renting since now The Villages seems to becoming an Airbnb destination.

Diana Gizzi

Village of Monarch Grove