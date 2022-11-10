69.3 F
The Villages
Thursday, November 10, 2022
Summerfield man who had been drinking arrested after alleged attack on woman

By Staff Report
A Summerfield man who had been drinking was arrested after an alleged attack on a woman.

Michael Rocco Gisondi, 43, was arrested Wednesday afternoon after a woman told Marion County sheriff’s deputies that they had been drinking when they got into an argument. She said Gisondi was yelling inches from her face when she put her hand on his chest in a “defensive gesture,” according to an arrest report. Gisondi responded by grabbing her neck and left her with a busted lip. He threw her to the ground and placed his knee on her chest. She got away and called 911.

When a deputy arrived on the scene, the woman was reluctant to see charges pressed against Giscondi.

He was taken into a custody on a charge of battery and booked at the Marion County Jail where he was initially held without bond.

