71.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, November 10, 2022
type here...

The Villages updates trash collection information in wake of tropical storm

By Staff Report

The Villages is offering updated trash collection information in the wake of Tropical Storm Nicole.

Community Development Districts 1 – 11

If you live in Community Development Districts 1 – 11 located in Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, Thursday collections have been canceled and will now be collected on Saturday, Nov. 12. Residents who normally receive collection on Friday will receive service as normal.  

Community Development District 12 and 13

If you live in Community Development District 12 or 13, residents who normally receive collection on Thursday will receive collection on Monday, Nov. 14. There will be no collection on Thursday. Residents who normally receive collection on Friday will receive service as normal.  

Lady Lake/Lake County portion of The Villages

If you live in the Town of Lady Lake portion of The Villages, residents who normally receive collection on Thursday will receive collection on Monday, Nov. 14. Residents who normally receive collection on Friday will receive service as normal.  

If you live in the Lake County portion of The Villages (not including CDD 11), curbside collection services will remain suspended through the morning of Friday, Nov. 11. Thursday curbside pickup will be shifted to Friday. Residents scheduled for Friday pickup will be shifted to Saturday.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Rentals and children in The Villages

A Village of Monarch Grove resident overheard a conversation about rentals in The Villages and it has prompted numerous questions. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Why hasn’t the Daily Sun reported result of fire district vote?

A Village of Sunset Pointe resident is wondering why The Villages Daily Sun has not reported the result of the independent fire district referendum.

HUD-owned homes are not ‘HUD housing’

A Wildwood resident, in a Letter to the Editor, tries to clear up misconceptions about “HUD housing.”

The Villages isn’t immune to housing woes

A Village of Hacienda South resident contends The Villages is not immune to housing woes.

Villager objects to criticism about renters

A Villager objects to criticism about renters. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos