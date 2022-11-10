Wildwood woman who won’t take responsibility for actions to appear before judge

A Wildwood woman who won’t take responsibility for her actions will appear before a judge next week in a bid to win her freedom.

Jessica Devon Seward, 39, has been held without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center since her arrest on Halloween on a probation violation. She is due to appear Thursday, Nov. 17 before Judge Mary Hatcher in Sumter County Court.

In July, she was arrested with cocaine after she was found masturbating at Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Wildwood. She was placed on probation as a result of that arrest.

However, she was re-arrested in September after allegedly attacking her man friend with a piece of a broken vase. The arrest report noted that the man was running away when Seward stabbed him in the back with a shard from the broken vase. After that arrest, Seward told her probation officer, “I didn’t do it.” The probation officer noted, “Everything was done to her.”

The probation violation report noted that Seward skipped random drug testing and did not seek a drug/alcohol evaluation as ordered by the court.

The probation officer wants stricter conditions for Seward if she is released from jail. The probation officer wants Seward placed on community control, which is stricter than probation. The probation officer also wants an electronic monitor strapped on Seward.

Earlier this year, Seward was arrested after an alleged attack on a man friend.

Seward was arrested in 2017 after she deliberately drove her vehicle at her boyfriend in the driveway of her home.