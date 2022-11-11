City of Wildwood to collect residents’ storm debris on Monday

Wildwood city officials have announced that crews will begin collecting residential vegetative debris from Tropical Storm Nicole first thing Monday morning.

“As with every storm, we prepare for the worst-case scenario to ensure public safety,” said Public Works Director Jeremy Hockenbury. “We are always relieved when we escape serious damage, knowing storms can be unpredictable, even with the best forecasting technology and interpretation.”

Hockenbury’s crews worked throughout the day and into evening on Thursday to keep city roads passable. A fallen tree blocking Ross Street took several hours to clear due to its large size, but the experienced team worked methodically and efficiently to remove it piece by piece.

“Wildwood is blessed with an exceptional workforce,” City Manager Jason McHugh added. “I couldn’t be prouder of our employees and the way they consistently step up to the plate and perform, regardless of the challenge at hand.”

City trucks will start collection of vegetative debris along city-maintained residential roads early Monday morning. To ensure it is picked up, it should be piled—not bagged—at the curb before Monday.

Vegetative storm debris includes cut limbs, branches, fronds, twigs, and shrubs. It does not include trees or limbs that were cut or collected before the storm, leaves, construction debris, household garbage, trash bags, furniture, or normal bulk pick-up items.

Vegetative debris piles should be no more than four cubic yards in size and must not block sidewalks, driveways, or fire hydrants.

Residents who live on privately owned and/or maintained roads should contact their property management or homeowners association for information on how to prepare and dispose of vegetative storm debris.