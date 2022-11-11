Craft show set Saturday at Eisenhower Recreation Center

A craft show is set for Saturday, Nov. 12 at Eisenhower Recreation Center.
The show will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will feature wood creations, glass fusion, quilts and handmade cards. All crafts are created by Villages artists.
