Driver ticketed after running red light and causing crash at busy intersection

A driver was ticketed after running a red light and causing a crash at a busy intersection.

The driver had been northbound on U.S. 301 at County Road 466 at 7:50 a.m. Friday when he ran a red light and collided with a vehicle that had been westbound on County Road 466 and was attempting to make a left turn onto southbound U.S. 301, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The driver who was making the turn had a green arrow.

The driver who caused the crash was ticketed on a charge of failure to yield. He was transported by ambulance to the Ocala Health ER at Trailwinds Village in Wildwood.