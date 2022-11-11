Gary Morse tried to uphold Harold Schwartz’s vision for The Villages

To the Editor:

I read with interest Carol Olson’s Letter to the Editor. I couldn’t agree more. I never had the privilege of meeting Mr. Schwartz, but have heard nothing but nice things about him and his goal for The Villages. We moved here in 2005 and purchased a lovely designer home in Tall Trees. We absolutely loved everything about our home, our neighborhood and especially our neighbors. We lived during the Gary Morse years. We believed he also tried to carry out Harold Schwartz goals. When Gary Morse passed, I think things began to go downhill rapidly. Plans to limit the growth of The Villages to 466A disappeared, then to go to 44, they disappeared, now it has expanded to and even below 470. It used to be a place to purchase a nice, quality-built home and amenities. Now quality has gone by the wayside for cheap. Owners are feeling taken advantage of and lied to. Attitudes have gotten confrontational and nasty. I feel so bad about this turn. It is no longer the place we choose to live. We will miss the friends we have made over the years, but the changes have made The Villages no longer the paradise it once was. So sorry.

Bruce McClean

Kelsea Villas