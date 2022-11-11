79.9 F
The Villages
Friday, November 11, 2022
Martini drinker in Mercedes nabbed on DUI charge on I-75

By Staff Report
Lonnie Elwin Weck
A man driving a Mercedes who admitted he had consumed a martini was nabbed on a drunk driving charge on Interstate 75 in Sumter County.

Lonnie Elwin Weck, 75, of Richmond Hill, Ga. was driving the silver Mercedes at about 8 p.m. Nov. 4 when a 911 caller reported the vehicle was “all over the road” near Mile Marker 303 on I-75, according to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol. A trooper spotted the vehicle northbound at Mile Marker 313. A traffic stop was initiated at the Mile Marker 314 Exit.

Weck claimed he had an “issue with his eye” and was “wiping his eyes with a napkin,” the report said. If appeared the New York native had been drinking and he admitted he had consumed a martini at about 5 p.m. that day.

He struggled through field sobriety exercises and provided two breath samples that both registered .130 blood alcohol content.

He was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $1,000 bond.

