More and more voters ready for Trump to step aside in favor of DeSantis

It appears that more and more voters are ready for Donald Trump to exit the political stage in favor of Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The former president unloaded on DeSantis in a rant Thursday, claiming that the Florida governor’s political fortunes are all a result of Trump’s support. Trump has nicknamed DeSantis “Ron DeSanctimonious,” but not everyone finds it funny.

“I thought Trump was a terrific president/leader, but now Trump is acting classless. He attacks his opponents like a little child, and this is getting really old,” said Ronald St. Pierre of the Village of Charlotte. “The USA needs younger, fresher people to lead, and DeSantis is a great example. Trump needs to tone down his ego, and let some new blood lead. Trump can be a great adviser, but please let new, young leaders move our country forward.”

Paul Vicary of the Village of Collier said after DeSantis’ huge re-election victory, Trump should be congratulating him, not dumping on him.

“Trump needs to step aside and quit the slanderous name calling for the benefit of the party. DeSantis’ near 20 point victory over Charlie Crist was won due to his track record since being elected. He has the best record of any governor and would be the hands-on favorite should he choose to run,” Vicary said.

Kathy Goodwin contends that Trump should not run again.

“He will lose the primary against DeSantis if he does. He had great policies, strong foreign presence but his ego, name calling and tweets caused many conservatives to avoid him. He did good during his term and now he needs to stand back as his ego was his downfall in 2020,” Goodwin said.

Judy Slusser argues that Trump simply has too much baggage.

“I also think DeSantis would be just as good. He is outstanding as our governor and would be as our president,” she said.

Michael Warwicke fears the worst if Trump doesn’t see the writing on the wall.

“It is time for new Republican leadership otherwise the Democratic Party will secure the presidency in 2024,” he said.

