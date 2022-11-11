79.9 F
The Villages
Friday, November 11, 2022
Officials vote to spend $215,212 to buy new ambulance for CDD 14 in Leesburg

By Meta Minton

Officials have voted to spend $215,212 to buy a new ambulance for deployment in Community Development District 14 in Leesburg.

The Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors this past week voted in favor of the purchase upon the recommendation of Deputy Chief James Goodworth of The Villages Public Safety Department.

The Villages Public Safety Department ambulance
The Villages Public Safety Department took over ambulance service on Oct. 1.

In order to ensure we meet the service demands of our community, it is imperative we maintain a sufficient number of front-line ambulances and reserve ambulances within the department. Based on our deployment analysis, we have determined the need for an additional ambulance which will be placed in service to cover the new development within District 14,” Goodworth said.

The good news is that the ambulance came in at a price that is $31,878 under budget. The ambulance is expected to arrive in December.

CDD 14 is being built on about 2,500 acres in the City of Leesburg.

