On Saturday, November 5, 2022, Philip Falzarano, loving husband and father of five children, passed away at the age of 95.

Phil was born on August 13, 1927 in Brooklyn, NY to Michael and Assunta Falzarano. He was number 11 of 13 children, eight girls in a row followed by 5 boys. All the boys came home after serving our country in WWII and Korea. Phil served as a PFC in the US Constabulary following the German surrender in 1945. He was a member of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters Local 805 for decades and also had an entrepreneurial vending business. He gave up on the business not realizing all of his coin profits were being raided by his children. Phil’s birth certificate name was actually Filippo, a secret he kept for 95 years.

On August 31, 1952, he married Margaret Giambalvo in an epic football wedding where Italian hoagie sandwiches were tossed around like touchdown passes. They raised two sons, Mike and John, and three daughters, Susan, Paulette and Jane. His legacy grew to grandchildren, Melissa, Micah, Gina, Ian, John Jr and Ellexa and great grandchildren, Izabella, Shawn, Michael and Alan.

Phil’s passion was to his wife and children, a true family man. He worked very hard, saving up all his pennies, to ensure all of his children went to the best schools and earned higher educations. He also was a man of great faith and service to the church, ushering mass services and as an Eucharistic Minister. Phil was a Master Tinkerer, always taking apart things and getting them back working, usually with extra parts left over. His favorite tool was duct tape. He enjoyed, on occasion, a well-made Manhattan, homemade wine and Marge’s Italian cooking. He never met a dessert he did not like. As much as he enjoyed watching and playing golf, his true love was watching his boys and grandsons play while trying not to lose any of his old grey balata balls.

Phil was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 70 years, Margaret, just two weeks ago, all of his siblings, his daughter Paulette, niece Michelle, granddaughter Melissa and great grandson Shawn. He is survived by his children, his son-in-law Edward, his daughter-in-law Angela, godsons Peter & Michael, goddaughter Susan and a multitude of relatives too long to list for such a long and wonderful life’s journey.

We are all in the belief that Phil and his wonderful bride Margaret are currently enjoying an endless early bird oriental buffet beyond the pearly gates. God bless the romantic couple of 70 years.

Visitation will be held Monday, November 14 from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Beyers Funeral Home in Lady Lake, Florida. A funeral service will be held the following day Tuesday, November 15, 10:30 AM at Beyers Funeral Home in Lady Lake, Florida with interment to follow at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida.

In lieu of flowers you can donate to “Homes for our Troops” https://www.hfotusa.org/