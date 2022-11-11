79.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, November 11, 2022
type here...

Renting can open the door for buyers in The Villages

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I just moved here in August and we rented for a month while waiting for our furniture and several items to be done to our house. We are in the new Village of DeLuna and the house next door and the one directly across from it just rented for 6 months each and both renters are looking to buy in The Villages.
They are lovely people and will be an asset to the community. My past 22 years as a multi-licensed real estate broker tells me doing Airbnb and one-, two-, three-day rentals is asking for trouble. They attract parties and drunken people who have no vested interest in caring for the properties or the community in general.
Just my experience.

Janet Nichols
Village of DeLuna

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

What is happening at entry gate into Village of Hawkins?

A Village of Hawkins couple, in a Letter to the Editor, wonders what is going on with the entry gate in their village.

Gary Morse tried to uphold Harold Schwartz’s vision for The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a resident contends that Gary Morse tried to uphold Harold Schwartz’s vision for The Villages. But that vision has fallen by the wayside.

Rentals and children in The Villages

A Village of Monarch Grove resident overheard a conversation about rentals in The Villages and it has prompted numerous questions. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Why hasn’t the Daily Sun reported result of fire district vote?

A Village of Sunset Pointe resident is wondering why The Villages Daily Sun has not reported the result of the independent fire district referendum.

HUD-owned homes are not ‘HUD housing’

A Wildwood resident, in a Letter to the Editor, tries to clear up misconceptions about “HUD housing.”

Photos