Renting can open the door for buyers in The Villages

To the Editor:

I just moved here in August and we rented for a month while waiting for our furniture and several items to be done to our house. We are in the new Village of DeLuna and the house next door and the one directly across from it just rented for 6 months each and both renters are looking to buy in The Villages.

They are lovely people and will be an asset to the community. My past 22 years as a multi-licensed real estate broker tells me doing Airbnb and one-, two-, three-day rentals is asking for trouble. They attract parties and drunken people who have no vested interest in caring for the properties or the community in general.

Just my experience.

Janet Nichols

Village of DeLuna