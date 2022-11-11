Villager on bicycle injured in hit-and-run crash looking for Good Samaritans

A Villager who was riding a bicycle when he was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash is looking for the Good Samaritans who probably saved his life.

Gordon Wujek of the Village of Duval suffered a brain bleed as a result of being hit Oct. 10 on Bailey Trail.

The 80-year-old was on his daily 10 to 12 mile ride at about 7:45 a.m. when he was apparently struck by an automobile.

“I woke up in the ambulance, so I don’t really know what happened,” Wujek said.

He spent a day and a half in the intensive care unit followed by recovery time at the trauma unit.

“My body did not respond well. I can walk, but not real well,” said the Michigan native.

Wujek said he is still very sore.

He is eager to find the Good Samaritans who came to his aid.

After Wujek woke up in the ambulance, a paramedic told him, “You were lucky.” That’s because the quick action of the Good Samaritans probably saved his life.

Apparently, two people found him in the middle of the street and called 911. They stayed with him until EMS personnel arrived at the scene.

Wujek wants to thank them for their compassion and quick action.

If you are the Good Samaritan or know who it was, send an email to Villages-News.com at [email protected]. A reunion might be in order!