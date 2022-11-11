73.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, November 11, 2022
type here...

Villager on bicycle injured in hit-and-run crash looking for Good Samaritans

By Meta Minton

A Villager who was riding a bicycle when he was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash is looking for the Good Samaritans who probably saved his life.

Gordon Wujek of the Village of Duval suffered a brain bleed as a result of being hit Oct. 10 on Bailey Trail.

The 80-year-old was on his daily 10 to 12 mile ride at about 7:45 a.m. when he was apparently struck by an automobile.

“I woke up in the ambulance, so I don’t really know what happened,” Wujek said.

He spent a day and a half in the intensive care unit followed by recovery time at the trauma unit.

“My body did not respond well. I can walk, but not real well,” said the Michigan native.

Wujek said he is still very sore.

He is eager to find the Good Samaritans who came to his aid.

After Wujek woke up in the ambulance, a paramedic told him, “You were lucky.” That’s because the quick action of the Good Samaritans probably saved his life.

Apparently, two people found him in the middle of the street and called 911. They stayed with him until EMS personnel arrived at the scene.

Wujek wants to thank them for their compassion and quick action.

If you are the Good Samaritan or know who it was, send an email to Villages-News.com at [email protected]. A reunion might be in order!

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Renting can open the door for buyers in The Villages

A Village of DeLuna resident says that renting can open the door to home ownership in The Villages. However, spending a day or two partying in a rental in The Villages is a recipe for disaster.

What is happening at entry gate into Village of Hawkins?

A Village of Hawkins couple, in a Letter to the Editor, wonders what is going on with the entry gate in their village.

Gary Morse tried to uphold Harold Schwartz’s vision for The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a resident contends that Gary Morse tried to uphold Harold Schwartz’s vision for The Villages. But that vision has fallen by the wayside.

Rentals and children in The Villages

A Village of Monarch Grove resident overheard a conversation about rentals in The Villages and it has prompted numerous questions. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Why hasn’t the Daily Sun reported result of fire district vote?

A Village of Sunset Pointe resident is wondering why The Villages Daily Sun has not reported the result of the independent fire district referendum.

Photos