To the Editor:

We moved into our new home in April of this year and love our area. It took several months before our entry gate was put in. We were relieved! But now, we are somewhat perplexed. As we approach our gate, sometimes the bar is up without sign of a car in sight. We don’t know if the bar will fall on us. Sometimes the bar is down. The same with bar on the other side. It just seems to us the timing is off.

Fred and Emma Massie

Village of Hawkins