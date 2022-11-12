80.5 F
The Villages
Saturday, November 12, 2022
Beautiful Sunset At Bogart Executive Golf Course In The Villages

By Staff Report

This great blue heron’s wings form a circle with its reflection over a pond at sunset on the Bogart Executive Golf Course in The Villages. Thanks to Jim Laurent for sharing!

Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!

