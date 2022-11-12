74.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, November 12, 2022
type here...

Enough is enough when it comes to Trump

By Letters to the Editor

To The Editor:

Firstly, understand that I am a conservative, a little right of Attilla The Hun!
Not only did I support Trump with my votes, I also contributed monetarily to his campaigns. I HAVE HAD ENOUGH of his verbosity!
In 1964, Barry Goldwater’s presidential campaign used the slogan, “In your heart, you know he is right.”
After hearing Trump’s diatribes against Gov. DeSantis and Gov. Youngkin, two outstanding Americans, I now have a slogan for Trump, “In my mind, I know you are wrong…..”

Melvyn Halfon
Village of Pine Ridge

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Renting can open the door for buyers in The Villages

A Village of DeLuna resident says that renting can open the door to home ownership in The Villages. However, spending a day or two partying in a rental in The Villages is a recipe for disaster.

What is happening at entry gate into Village of Hawkins?

A Village of Hawkins couple, in a Letter to the Editor, wonders what is going on with the entry gate in their village.

Gary Morse tried to uphold Harold Schwartz’s vision for The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a resident contends that Gary Morse tried to uphold Harold Schwartz’s vision for The Villages. But that vision has fallen by the wayside.

Rentals and children in The Villages

A Village of Monarch Grove resident overheard a conversation about rentals in The Villages and it has prompted numerous questions. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Why hasn’t the Daily Sun reported result of fire district vote?

A Village of Sunset Pointe resident is wondering why The Villages Daily Sun has not reported the result of the independent fire district referendum.

Photos