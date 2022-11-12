Enough is enough when it comes to Trump

To The Editor:

Firstly, understand that I am a conservative, a little right of Attilla The Hun!

Not only did I support Trump with my votes, I also contributed monetarily to his campaigns. I HAVE HAD ENOUGH of his verbosity!

In 1964, Barry Goldwater’s presidential campaign used the slogan, “In your heart, you know he is right.”

After hearing Trump’s diatribes against Gov. DeSantis and Gov. Youngkin, two outstanding Americans, I now have a slogan for Trump, “In my mind, I know you are wrong…..”

Melvyn Halfon

Village of Pine Ridge