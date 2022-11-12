80.5 F
The Villages
Saturday, November 12, 2022
Life sentence for driver in crash that claimed life of woman who worked in The Villages

By Meta Minton
Anthony Nepoleon Brown

A Wildwood man has been sentenced to life in prison after causing a crash that claimed the life of a woman who worked in The Villages.

Judge Mary Hatcher handed down the sentenced in the case of 33-year-old Anthony Nepoleon Brown, already convicted by a jury of third-degree murder in the death of 55-year-old Laura Price of Inverness, who was the head of catering at McAlister’s Deli in The Villages.

Brown had been at the wheel of a white BMW on Aug. 22, 2017 that crashed into a Honda SUV driven by Price, the mother of three who lived in Inverness and had been the primary caretaker for her husband who was disabled as the result of a traumatic injury. She died at the scene of the crash on State Road 44.

Laura Price 55 was driving this Honda SUV in 2017 on State Road 44 in Wildwood when she was struck by a BMW driven by Anthony Brown who was running from police. Price died at the scene. 1
Laura Price
Brown was being pursued by Wildwood police, who were familiar with the white BMW. They were suspicious of the BMW’s tinted windows and the pursuit reached 80 miles per hour. After colliding with Price’s Honda, Brown’s BMW struck a semi and was wedged underneath the trailer. He fled on foot.

The  Sumter County jury also found Brown guilty of leaving a fatal crash scene, causing death by fleeing and eluding, possessing methamphetamine, driving with an invalid license, and resisting law enforcement without violence.

