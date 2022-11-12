Village of Summerhill man with history of speeding jailed without bond

A Village of Summerhill man with a history of speeding has been jailed without bond.

Shaun Howard Brennan, 49, who lives at 3325 Shelby St., was being held over the weekend at the Marion County Jail following his arrest on a Lake County warrant. A hearing on Brennan’s status after skipping a court date is set for this Wednesday in Lake County Court.

The warrant had been issued in connection with an incident in April in which Brennan had been at the wheel of a black Dodge Challenger “traveling at a high rate of speed” when he was pacing a BMW in the area of County Road 466 and U.S. Hwy. 27/441, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The Challenger was caught on radar traveling at 72 miles per hour. During a traffic stop, the officer learned that Brennan has a suspended license and multiple previous convictions for driving while license suspended. He later skipped a court date, prompting the judge to issue the warrant for his arrest.

The Buffalo, N.Y. native also was arrested this past September when his black Dodge Challenger was pulled over for traveling at 70 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone in Wildwood. A search of the vehicle turned up 3.5 grams of marijuana, two marijuana grinders, two smoking pipes and rolling papers with multiple burnt marijuana cigarettes.