Celebration of life set for motorcyclist who died after crash in The Villages

A celebration of life has been scheduled for a motorcyclist who died after a crash in The Villages.

Tyler Lewis, 20, of Lady Lake, was flown by helicopter Oct. 31 to Ocala Regional Medical Center after his motorcycle collided with a sport utility vehicle driven by a 71-year-old Villager on County Road 466A at Buena Vista Boulevard. Lewis died two days at the hospital, where his life was celebrated with an honor walk, due to his status as an organ donor.

A celebration of life will be held at noon Saturday, Dec. 3 at Recreation Plantation clubhouse #3 in Lady Lake. Males attending are asked to wear color royal blue, Lewis’ favorite color. Females are asked to wear white shirts. Attendees are asked to bring their favorite photos of Lewis.

There is a GoFundMe page to support the Lewis family.