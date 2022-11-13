Former Wolfgang Puck manager gets break in drunk driving case

A former manager at the Wolfgang Puck restaurant in The Villages got a break this past week in a drunk driving case.

Johnathan James Ritter, 30, of Umatilla, pleaded no contest this past week in Lake County Court to a reduced charge of reckless driving. Ritter, who had originally faced a charge of driving under the influence, was placed on probation for one year and was ordered to perform 25 hours of community service. He can opt out of community service at the rate of $10 per hour. He must also pay $896 to the victim in the case.

Ritter was a manager at the Wolfgang Puck restaurant at the time of his arrest, but the most recent court documents indicate he has returned to his native Connecticut.

Ritter was arrested at 4:45 a.m. Feb. 12 after rear-ending a woman’s vehicle on Lakeview Avenue in Eustis, according to an arrest report from the Eustis Police Department.

The woman said a white Kia driven by Ritter swerved into her lane and she tried to maneuver away from his vehicle which ended up hitting her rear bumper. She told police she was suffering from shoulder pain as a result of the crash.

Ritter told police he “had a few alcoholic beverages this evening” and he “knew what he did was wrong, therefore the punishment he receives, he deserves,” the officer wrote in the arrest report.

The New London, Conn. native performed poorly in field sobriety exercises. He provided breath samples that registered .193 and .186 blood alcohol content.