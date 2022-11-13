John Shewchuck is wrong about the reality of climate change

To the Editor:

For years John Shewchuk would have us all believe that 11 Nobel Laureates and numerous distinguished scientists are flat wrong about the deadly effects of climate change. I read the EPA findings from their 2011 report and everything they predicted has come true. The build up of green house gases in our atmosphere is slowly killing our planet and its inhabitants. We don’t see it in our Village bubble but it has already dramatically impacted countries in Africa and island chains throughout the world. You don’t have too be a climate expert just use your own eyes and basic common sense. John Shewchuk would have you believe that green house gas pollution is good for you. Warm the planet, makes it more green. Really? The West is burning up, major lakes are disappearing and rivers are drying up. No problem? It’s only our fresh water supply! Many western cities are removing their grass because they have limited water. Canada is now experiencing drought and fires similar to California fires. I was in Alaska a few years ago and visited the Glacier national forest. Beautiful area, just no glaciers. This year I had the opportunity to take a river cruise in Europe. The river levels were dangerously low making it difficult to navigate. I could go on but you get the point. John Shewchuk’s science is more politically based than scientific. It blends well with the current political views that refute proven science. It would be great if Shewchuk was right. Save us all a lot of time and money. But he’s wrong and we have to face the facts of real science. I would not bet the future quality of my grandkids life on someone who clearly has a political motive. Would you gamble your grandkids future on him? Instead of attending his upcoming meeting, take the the time to do your own research. The evidence is overwhelming.

Keith Hohimer

Village of Osceola Hills