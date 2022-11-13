Kent Neill Heusinkveld passed away at the age of 65 at his home in Lady Lake, FL after a courageous two-year battle with cancer.

Kent was born on January 26, 1957 to Neill and Hilda Heusinkveld in Rochester, MN, where he continued to live for much of his life before accomplishing his dream of retiring to warmer weather. Kent worked at the Mayo Clinic in various positions for more than 28 years and finished his career at Ability Building Centers (ABC).

He married Lisa Lally on August 13, 1977 and they spent the following 45 years raising their children, traveling and enjoying life. Kent is survived by his wife Lisa, son Ryan (wife Jen and children Jackson, Madelyn and Lexie) of Apple Valley, daughter Maggie Purinton (husband Mike and children McKenzy and Quintin) of Dodge Center and his two brothers Craig of White Bear Lake and Bradd of Rochester.

There will be a Celebration of Life on Wednesday, November 30th at the Ranfranz & Vine Remembrance & Reception Centre in Rochester from 5pm to 8pm.