71.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, November 13, 2022
type here...

Kent Neill Heusinkveld

By Staff Report
Kent Neill Heusinkveld
Kent Neill Heusinkveld

Kent Neill Heusinkveld passed away at the age of 65 at his home in Lady Lake, FL after a courageous two-year battle with cancer.

Kent was born on January 26, 1957 to Neill and Hilda Heusinkveld in Rochester, MN, where he continued to live for much of his life before accomplishing his dream of retiring to warmer weather. Kent worked at the Mayo Clinic in various positions for more than 28 years and finished his career at Ability Building Centers (ABC).

He married Lisa Lally on August 13, 1977 and they spent the following 45 years raising their children, traveling and enjoying life. Kent is survived by his wife Lisa, son Ryan (wife Jen and children Jackson, Madelyn and Lexie) of Apple Valley, daughter Maggie Purinton (husband Mike and children McKenzy and Quintin) of Dodge Center and his two brothers Craig of White Bear Lake and Bradd of Rochester.

There will be a Celebration of Life on Wednesday, November 30th at the Ranfranz & Vine Remembrance & Reception Centre in Rochester from 5pm to 8pm.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Village of McClure resident contends The Villages is overpriced

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of McClure resident suggests that he hasn’t found "middle class affordability" in The Villages.

Rhetorical ranting is a pathway to energy suicide

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Rio Grande resident worries that the current ideological, rhetorical ranting is a pathway to energy suicide.

Enough is enough when it comes to Trump

A formerly fervent supporter of President Trump has had a change of heart. Read why in his Letter to the Editor.

Renting can open the door for buyers in The Villages

A Village of DeLuna resident says that renting can open the door to home ownership in The Villages. However, spending a day or two partying in a rental in The Villages is a recipe for disaster.

What is happening at entry gate into Village of Hawkins?

A Village of Hawkins couple, in a Letter to the Editor, wonders what is going on with the entry gate in their village.

Photos