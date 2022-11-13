Retired major general will speak to DAR about ‘forgotten’ Korean War

The John Bartram Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution on Friday, Nov. 18 will welcome Major Gen. John McWaters from the Korean War Veterans Association with a presentation entitled “Tell America – Korea, The Forgotten War.”

Gen. McWaters earned an engineering degree from Georgia Tech and was commissioned as an officer in the Army Corps of Engineers, retiring after 38 years of service. He will be assisted by William McLaughlin who served in the U.S. Army Special Forces and eight years with Delta Force focusing on counterterrorism. After retiring from the U.S. Army in 1997 he worked with the United Nations Special Commission to supervise the destruction of Iraq’s weapons of mass destruction and later as a military analyst in the CIA.

Doors open at 9:30 a.m. at the Eisenhower Recreation Center. Members and guests are invited to attend.