To the Editor:

In response to Toni McChesney, I think most people do not object to homeowners renting their homes while being gone for several months. I think the major complaint is those that have bought more one home to rent exclusively. Long-term rentals are not an issue. The main complaint is about those using residential homes for two-week vacations and even weekly Airbnb rentals with the risk to neighbors from unknowns being next door.

Robert Basye

Village of Piedmont