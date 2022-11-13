Most of 1,202 ambulance transports in October ended up at The Villages hospital

The Villages Public Safety Department had 1,202 ambulance transports in it first month of operation.

Reports have been extremely favorably about the ambulance service that was transferred Oct. 1 from Sumter County to The Villages Public Safety Department.

The average response time for an ambulance to arrival at a call has been 7 minutes and 13 seconds during the month of October. That’s a huge improvement over the extremely long wait times for Sumter EMS, which was the driving force for the switch to The Villages Public Safety Department.

During the month of October, the vast majority of ambulance transports were to UF Health-The Villages Hospital. The breakdown of transport destinations can be seen on the chart below: