Will Vicenti hold onto chairman’s gavel in CDD 7?

The Community Development District 7 Board of Supervisors will select a chairman and vice chairman this week. Will Supervisor Jerry Vicenti hang onto the chairman’s gavel?

The board will meet at 8 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 17 at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

This month, three supervisors were re-elected without opposition – Daryl Klinko, Stephen Lapp and Edward Coleman.

Vicenti was not on the ballot, but for all intents and purposes, he is the face of CDD 7.

The Village of Hemingway resident is the longest-serving member of the board. He represents CDD 7 on the Project Wide Advisory Committee. And he was at the table this summer for the disastrous conflict resolution meeting this summer at Everglades Recreation Center.

There is unhappiness with the tone set by the Staten Island, N.Y. native who championed an effort to jettison District Counsel Mark Brionez and bring in a law firm specializing in CDD representation. Village of Bonita resident Gilbert Windsor goes to the podium at each and every CDD 7 meeting and lambasts Vicenti. The legal fees being paid to the specialized law firm is at the topic of Windsor’s list of complaints.

Last month, a mob of unhappy CDD 7 residents showed up at the meeting angry that Vicenti wanted to introduce a resolution taking aim at the Lake Sumter Community Development District Board of Supervisors. The resolution died in its tracks.