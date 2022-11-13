66.6 F
The Villages
Sunday, November 13, 2022
Woman sentenced after trying to run down man with car at Margarita Republic

By Staff Report
A woman has been ordered to seek a substance abuse evaluation after trying to run down a man with her car at Margarita Republic in The Villages.

Taylor McFarlain, 28, of Umatilla, pleaded no contest last week in Lake County Court to charges of driving under the influence and battery on a law enforcement officer. She has been placed on probation for one year, will lose her driver’s license for six months and has been ordered to perform 50 hours of community service. In addition, she has been ordered to seek a substance abuse evaluation and follow recommended treatment.

McFarlain was found by a Lady Lake police officer early on the morning of Jan. 16 in the parking lot of the Chipotle restaurant at Village Crossroads after apparently fleeing the incident at the popular nightspot at Spanish Springs Town Square in The Villages. She had been at the wheel of a blue Toyota Rav4 when she drove at the man who was struck in the left knee as he attempted to dodge her oncoming vehicle, according to an arrest report. She allegedly hit a parked car as she fled the scene. Her car sustained front-end damage in the collision. There was a cup in her car that contained a pink beverage that smelled like alcohol. McFarlain was placed in a squad car and taken back to Margarita Republic. She vomited in the patrol car during the trip. The Indiana native was “very belligerent, cussing and yelling.” She attempted to spit on the police officer and had to be put into a spit mask.

