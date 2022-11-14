Democrats need not apply

To the Editor:

When I researched The Villages to retire in 2019, I understood the dynamics of the community. But it is confrontational and getting worse.

If you’re not a Republican, you are not welcome here. I have experienced this action from other Villagers and from The Villages company itself. I applied for several jobs in The Villages because you hear they can’t hire people. People don’t want to work so I applied for a few positions. Once they researched my Facebook page and saw I was a Democrat, I was told, “I wasn’t a good fit.” Really? When I retired I was a corporate quality assurance manager so I thought I would be a great fit for the positions I applied for. Guess if you’re not Republican and you’re willing to donate to a Republican candidate, you’re not wanted for work or to live here. And your paper, The Villages Daily Sun, you say you’re neither Republican or Democrat, but you only have a conservative funny in your political page. But you’re not partisan? Really, folks.

Well thanks for listening, if you really do read this, but I can see and feel like the person who decided to move away.

Jeff Sampica

Village of Fenney